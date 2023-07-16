BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will be shutting down the B Branch of the Green Line for 12 days starting Monday, and free shuttle buses will take commuters between Kenmore and Boston College.

The shutdown, from July 17 to July 28, is part of a system–wide plan to renovate the aging transit system by replacing track and ties, the MBTA said.

Last month, a train derailed on the B Line at Packard’s Corner, which is one of the areas that will see major repairs to the tracks.

Just a little further down the line, the MBTA will also be fully replacing the tracks between the Harvard Avenue and Griggs Street stops.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)