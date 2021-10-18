BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to celebrate its riders by handing out free goodies throughout Monday.
Crew members will be giving away $5 Dunkin’ gift cards and face masks as a way to say thank you to riders who take the T.
This giveaway is taking place at more than a dozen stations, including:
Maverick
Orient Heights
Wonderland
North Station
Haymarket
South Station
JFK/UMass
Ashmont
Braintree
Harvard
Park Street
Copley
Kenmore
Back Bay
Forest Hills
