BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to celebrate its riders by handing out free goodies throughout Monday.

Crew members will be giving away $5 Dunkin’ gift cards and face masks as a way to say thank you to riders who take the T.

This giveaway is taking place at more than a dozen stations, including:

Maverick
Orient Heights
Wonderland
North Station
Haymarket
South Station
JFK/UMass
Ashmont
Braintree
Harvard
Park Street
Copley
Kenmore
Back Bay
Forest Hills

