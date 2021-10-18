BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to celebrate its riders by handing out free goodies throughout Monday.

Crew members will be giving away $5 Dunkin’ gift cards and face masks as a way to say thank you to riders who take the T.

This giveaway is taking place at more than a dozen stations, including:

Maverick

Orient Heights

Wonderland

North Station

Haymarket

South Station

JFK/UMass

Ashmont

Braintree

Harvard

Park Street

Copley

Kenmore

Back Bay

Forest Hills

While supplies last, find us at one of the following stations throughout the day:

