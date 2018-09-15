MBTA Haverhill line resumes regular schedule after gas disaster

The MBTA’s Haverhill commuter rail line will resume its regularly scheduled service on Sunday following the gas line disaster in the Merrimack Valley.

Running from North Station to Haverhill, the commuter rail will be making all stops, including Andover, Lawrence, and Ballardvale, according to MassDOT.

Parking at these stops will be free, as many vehicles have yet to be retrieved following the gas incident.

The Haverhill line was previously only running from North Station to Reading to avoid the affected areas.