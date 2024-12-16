BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is hosting a ride-a-long Monday to celebrate the first phase of its bus route design.

General Manager Phillip Eng will ride Route 104 from Chelsea to Airport station.

The new route is part of the “Better Bus Project”, an initiative aimed at making bus service faster, more reliable, and widespread.

The MBTA said riders can expect service changes to six routes during phase one, changes that will increase service by 60 percent.

Buses are scheduled to run every 15 minutes or less.

