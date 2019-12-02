MBTA Hingham ferry suspended after 6:05 following rough waters rocking boat

BOSTON (WHDH) - The last MBTA ferry to Hingham/Hull will leave Long Wharf at 6:05 p.m. Monday due to predictions of extremely poor visibility in the harbor, MBTA officials said.

Ferry service between Boston and Charlestown will not be affected.

The reduced service comes after some passengers on the MBTA commuter ferry from Hingham to Boston’s Rowes Wharf were thrashed around and knocked to the ground Monday morning when the vessel hit rough waters.

The ferry listed heavily to its port side twice during the commute after hitting a wave, breaking chairs and causing passengers to fall down, a commuter told 7NEWS.

“It lists to the side and people went flying,” Penelope Pint said. “Everything fell off the shelves at the bar. I thought we were going over.”

Photos taken aboard the 8:20 a.m. ferry showed bent chairs, coffee spilled on the floor, and sugar packets strewn about.

“A few ladies went rolling on the ground off their chairs. Their chairs overturned,” Pint said. “It felt like we were going over 45 degrees.”

The MBTA said the ferry was not damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

