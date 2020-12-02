BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is holding its final public meeting to solicit feedback on proposed service cuts on Wednesday.

The MBTA has been hosting a series of public meetings over the past month so commuters can voice their opinions on their “Forging Ahead” plan.

A package of service cuts unveiled by the MBTA on Nov. 9 includes eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, ceasing running all ferries, scrapping 25 bus routes, halting subways and buses at midnight, and scaling back more transit options beginning next spring and summer.

A final vote on the package is scheduled for Monday.

Wednesday’s virtual public meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. People can register here to be apart of it.

