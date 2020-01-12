MBTA holds emergency evacuation drill on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials shut down the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Government Center early Sunday for an emergency response drill to prepare for evacuations.

T crews worked with the Boston Fire Department and EMS during the annual drill, which focused on a Blue Line derailment. Volunteers pretended to be injured, mimicking real scenarios.

“This is an important part to keep the MBTA safe,” said Nicholas Boyd, the T’s director of security and emergency management. “The responders are put through a number of challenges — getting into the tunnel, getting to the train, getting everybody out safely.”

