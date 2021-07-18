BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA and first responder crews conducted an emergency evacuation drill on the Orange Line Sunday, four months after a derailment on that line.

Officials said the drill was an annual event to prepare for possible derailments that would require passengers to be evacuated. In March, a train with 100 passengers aboard derailed in a work zone at Wellington Station.

“These things can happen at any given time, so at any given point it is important that our folks are familiar with it,” said Joe O’Hare, superintendent of Boston EMS field operations. “This gives them the opportunity to practice and see what resources are available to them.”

