BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials held a ribbon-cutting a day after opening two consolidated and accessible Green Line stations.

The stations at Babcock Street and Amory Street on the B branch are now fully accessible and have better lighting, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Tuesday.

“These stations now provide great service to our customers, particularly those with accessibility needs,” Poftak said. “They’re far more visible and safer at night, and they’re also better protected from traffic.”

