BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA on Thursday honored two bystander medical professionals who rushed to the aid of a passenger who experienced a sudden medical emergency aboard the MBTA ferry Champion in August.

Dr. Paul Cangiano and Registered Nurse Laurie Trezza acted quickly on Aug. 22 as the ferry crew swiftly provided an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and the captain returned to the dock. Boston EMS arrived shortly after and took the patient to the hospital.

Certificates of commendation were presented to Cangiano, Trezza, Captain John Foley, and deckhands Neil Guerra, Noah Stec, and Benjamin McKenna.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)