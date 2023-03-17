BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has announced plans to lift a global speed restriction in place on the Green Line on Saturday, just over a week after the restriction went into effect last Thursday.

Though officials said they hope to lift the 25 mile per hour global Green Line restriction, other restrictions will remain in place on sections of tracks across all T lines, continuing to cause headaches for some riders.

MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville discussed the changes at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The T previously announced system-wide speed restriction on the Orange, Red, Green and Blue lines last Thursday after a Department of Public Utilities safety inspection identified issues.

The T lifted global restrictions on the Red, Blue and Orange lines on Friday of last week. It then lifted the global restriction for the Mattapan Trolley on Thursday of this week even as block restrictions linger in some spots.

Asked about the speed of inspections and repairs, Gonneville said he has been satisfied about the progress that has been made.

“The safety of our customers, the safety of our employees…is our first priority,” he also said.

Gonneville said the global speed restrictions were “a bold move,” adding that he understands customers’ frustrations.

“As we go forward and as we’re going through this process, we are ensuring that the information that we’re collecting and that the verification and validation process is precise,” Gonneville said.

T officials estimate that the Green Line will have 16 percent of its track operating under speed restrictions this weekend.

On the Blue Line, the number is 80 percent. Between 22 and 24 percent of the Orange and Red Lines are under restrictions.

