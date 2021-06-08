In a bid to boost employee COVID-19 immunization rates, the MBTA will host its own vaccination clinic and raffle off $5,000 worth of gift cards over the next two and a half months to workers who received the shot. 

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Monday that the transit agency will host an on-site clinic at the agency’s Everett Shops on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for any employees who have yet to receive a shot.

Workers will be able to register on CIC Health’s website once a portal for the special clinic goes live.

The T will also raffle off a $500 Visa gift card every week for the next 10 weeks, choosing each winner from a pool of MBTA employees who submitted an image of their completed vaccination card via email to mbtaclinic@mbta.com.

“We really hope that, for the folks who might still be on the fence or have waited until there’s been more of a track record, now is the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Poftak told the agency’s board.

After peaking at more than 100 cases during the winter surge, active COVID-19 cases among the T’s workforce have continued to decline and now hover in the single digits, Poftak said Monday.

