MBTA hosting virtual meeting this week on potential service cuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will be listening to public testimony during its virtual meeting Monday regarding potential service cuts.

The meeting will detail proposed cuts to Commuter Rail service, some bus routes and potentially eliminating ferry service.

T officials say the cuts are needed because the MBTA is struggling to maintain ridership and revenue during the pandemic.

No final decisions will be made on the cuts until December.

