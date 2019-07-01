MBTA increases fares as commuters voice frustrations following 2 recent train derailments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Outraged MBTA riders voiced their frustrations as planned fare hikes took effect Monday morning following two train derailments last month.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu organized a protest outside the Park Street Station Sunday for riders who said they didn’t want to pay more for poor service.

“We continue to get the crappy end of the stick and I’m sick and tired,” commuter Damali Vidot said.

Wu plans to ride any and all T systems, speaking up against what she and other riders are calling unfair hikes.

“Our system is old,” she said. “We need a plan for a very accelerated way to get funding, fix everything that needs to be fixed and then expand to the service levels that people deserve.”

Fares jumped by an average of about 6 percent, marking the fourth MBTA price hike since 2012.

This comes after the Red and Green lines saw trains derail in June, leaving several injured and signal bungalows damaged.

A one-way subway ride using a CharlieCard increased to $2.40 from $2.25, while monthly subway passes will cost an additional $5.50.

One-way commuter rail trips jumped as much as 75 cents, while some monthly passes increased by $27.75.

Local bus fares did not change.

Another protest is scheduled at Ashmont Station on Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)