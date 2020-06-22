MBTA increases service levels for subway, Commuter Rail, ferry, bus routes

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has increased their service levels as part of the next step of the state’s phase two reopening plan.

Regular weekday service has begun operating on the Blue Line, with increased weekday service implemented on the Red, Orange, Green and Mattapan Lines, according to the MBTA.

Service also increased for nearly 60 bus routes.

Beginning on Monday, Commuter Rail service increased and weekday ferry service resumed.

The MBTA will be providing face coverings to riders in need at key stations during peak travel times for the next two weeks under their Ride Safe campaign.

Signage and messaging to promote the importance of keeping a safe distance and wearing face coverings will be put on display.

MBTA has also rolled out a new tool that provides real-time crowding updates for nine bus routes that experience high ridership.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)