MBTA installing flood prevention system outside Aquarium Station amid storm preps

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Tropical Storm Isaias continues toward the Bay State, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is preparing for potential flooding.

The MBTA began installing a flood prevention system, known as Tiger Dams, at the Long Wharf entrance to Aquarium Station on Tuesday morning.

This will help prevent water from getting down into the T stop, which has dealt with flooding in the past.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued across Massachusetts as residents brace for strong winds and heavy downpours projected to hit during the evening hours.

@MBTA crews starting to put up a flooding prevention system around the Long Ward entrance to Aquarium Station. #7News pic.twitter.com/5jsiHxQWWP — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) August 4, 2020

