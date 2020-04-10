MBTA installs removable barriers on buses and trolleys, gives face masks to employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is taking extra measures to keep riders and employees safe during the coronavirus emergency.

Removable barriers have been added to buses and trolleys on the T system and employees have been given face masks to keep them safe during rides, according to T General Manager Steve Poftak.

“As a reminder, and in accordance with the governor’s order to slow the spread of COVID-19, travel on the T should be limited to essential worker and essential trips only,” Poftak said in a video announcing the changes on Friday.

Poftak said social distancing seat signs and expanded cleaning and disinfection efforts are also helping to keep the T running and its workers safe.

He urges riders to report any overcrowding issues to the T’s customer service hotline at 617-222-3200.

We want to thank our riders for doing their part & limiting travel to only essential trips. We continue to expand our efforts & enhance our protocols to better protect our employees & riders. As always, we will update you with messages from GM @spoftak & welcome your comments. pic.twitter.com/TcxIcRMW6W — MBTA (@MBTA) April 10, 2020

