MBTA installs removable barriers on buses and trolleys, gives face masks to employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is taking extra measures to keep riders and employees safe during the coronavirus emergency.
Removable barriers have been added to buses and trolleys on the T system and employees have been given face masks to keep them safe during rides, according to T General Manager Steve Poftak.
“As a reminder, and in accordance with the governor’s order to slow the spread of COVID-19, travel on the T should be limited to essential worker and essential trips only,” Poftak said in a video announcing the changes on Friday.
Poftak said social distancing seat signs and expanded cleaning and disinfection efforts are also helping to keep the T running and its workers safe.
He urges riders to report any overcrowding issues to the T’s customer service hotline at 617-222-3200.
