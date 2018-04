HINGHAM (WHDH) - The MBTA conducted sea trials Thursday for the newest vessel in the Commuter Boat fleet.

The new boat, named Glory, will provide service between Hingham, Hull and Boston.

Service is slated to begin next month.

