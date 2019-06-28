MBTA investigating after bus driver caught driving on wrong side of road

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is investigating after a bus driver was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road in an apparent attempt to get through a traffic jam in East Boston on Thursday.

Photos and surveillance video shared with 7NEWS show two buses driving into oncoming traffic on Meridian Street all within a 10-minute span before 7:30 a.m. — one of which forced at least one other vehicle to veer out of the way to avoid a collision.

“You have got to be careful because there is a lot of lives in there and you’re the one taking care of them,” said Sarai Alvurez, an Eastie resident. “If you do the wrong thing, all those lives are going to be right behind you.”

Meridian Street is a congested road but during rush hour, things get even worse.

Luckily, no accidents were reported and no one was hurt as a result of the incidents.

“It looked like he was just being a little bit crazy, going on the left side of the road, I mean, you definitely can’t do that, especially in East Boston,” one man said.

One of the bus drivers has since been taken out of service.

The bus operator told a supervisor that his path of travel was blocked by a car that was double-parked up the street, according to MBTA officials.

In a statement, a MassDOT spokesperson said, “Because safety is of paramount importance, the MBTA will conduct a thorough investigation and take whatever disciplinary action may be warranted.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)