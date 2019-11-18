MBTA investigating after new Orange Line train derails

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A new Orange Line train derailed in Medford on Monday after it was taken out of service, the MBTA announced.

The six-car train was passing through the Wellington Rail Yard around 12 p.m. when the last car came off the rail as it slowly passed over a switch, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

An immediate inspection of the train found no significant damage, Pesaturo said.

The track switch in question is set to be replaced as part of the $102 million in upgrades to the Wellington Rail Yard.

No passengers were on the train at the time of the derailment.

The derailment remains under investigation.

