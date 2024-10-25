BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has confirmed it is investigating alleged employee misconduct at a maintenance yard in South Boston.

Transit police are looking into the allegations involving the misuse of resources for non-work-related activities at the Cabot Yard and Maintenance Facility, according to a statement from the agency.

We’re told 10 employees have been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

In a statement, T General Manager Phillip Eng said, “We take these allegations very seriously … and any findings from this investigation will be addressed appropriately and in alignment with our core values. As public servants, we have an obligation to properly fulfill our duties … Not only for the public we serve… but for our entire workforce…and we will take all necessary actions regarding this matter.”

No additional information was immediately available.

