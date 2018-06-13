MBTA investigating cause of damaged Green Line wire

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is investigating what caused a Green Line power problem, disrupting the Tuesday morning commute.

Service was interrupted at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a wire that carries 600 volts of electricity between Arlington and Copley stations sustained damage, the MBTA said.

The T turned to shuttle buses along the affected Green Line routes, and broadcasters showed large crowds waiting for buses. The T also suggested commuters switch to the Orange Line.

Passengers on two trains had to evacuate inside tunnels and walk to stations.

One man tweeted a video of commuters getting off a trolley that lost power in a tunnel.

All service was restored by about 11 a.m.

In a statement, the MBTA said it’s making improvements.

The statement reads in part, “For the Green Line alone, more than $365 million is being invested in improvements to signals, tracks, tunnels, bridges and power systems, which include overhead wires.”

The area that was damaged had been inspected less than a week ago, the MBTA said. They apologized for the inconvenience and are looking into what caused the wire damage.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)