BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is looking into what caused sparks to fly on top of a Green Line trolley car.

A 7News viewer captured a video showing the trolley being pulled into Cleveland Circle at the end of the C Line as sparks flew into the air.

He told 7News that he began recording after he heard bangs and saw flashing outside.

The trolley did not sustain any damage and no one was hurt, according to the MBTA.

