BOSTON (WHDH) - While an investigation remains ongoing, the MBTA train operator behind the wheel of a Green Line train that accidentally became coupled with another car is off the schedule while being “retrained”, according to the MBTA.

Video released by the MBTA shows the vehicle slowly rolling into another train already occupying the railway at the Government Center station. An MBTA worker can be seen trying to alert the incoming operator before walking away, hands on head, as the two trains collide.

Hours after 7NEWS obtained video of various safety issues that prompted a federal investigation, the MBTA Safety Committee reported that it’s meeting deadlines set by federal investigations to fix the transit system’s most pressing problems.

“We have been meeting closely with them,” said Ron Ester, MBTA Chief Safety Officer.

In addition to the Green Line accident, issues on the MBTA’s Red Line have prompted a renewed scrutiny of the MBTA’s safety procedures.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren pleaded with Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez for answers to how the situation has gotten this dire.

“How did we get to this place?” asked the impassioned Bay State senator.

“Whether it’s culture, whether it’s decision making or lack thereof, that contributes to incidents that result in death,” said Fernandez. “That’s when we raise the flag and we go beyond raising the flag and where we step in.”

According to the MBTA, additional hires have been made to help reverse service cuts that were prompted after federal investigators were working too long of shifts.

Transit passenger advocate Stacy Thompson puts the blame squarely on the Baker Administration for underfunding operating costs at the T for years.

“It’s really important for the public to keep naming that this is important to them…to remind the legislature, to remind the governor, to remind the future administration that we need to get it right,” said Thompson.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)