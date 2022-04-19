MBTA officials said Tuesday that they will no longer require masks on the T, following easing of mask mandates in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling Monday.

The Florida judge voided the national mask mandate for public transportation, but the MBTA initially said it would continue following CDC guidelines requiring masks. The CDC walked back its guidelines Monday evening and Massport officials announced Monday that masks would no longer be required at Logan Airport.

MBTA officials said the mask mandate is now lifted for subways and buses, along with MBTA stops, but users of The RIDE are still required to wear masks.

