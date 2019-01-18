MBTA, Keolis gearing up for first major winter storm of the season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and Keolis, the agency’s commuter rail operator, are making final preparations for a major winter storm that is expected to dump up to two feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts overnight Saturday.

More than 350 personnel will be deployed across commuter rail to shovel, sand and salt passenger areas, as well as to respond to incidents that occur during the storm, such as downed trees. MBTA and Keolis crews will be pre-positioned at key facilities and infrastructure to help ensure normal operations and switch heaters will be activated in key areas to ensure a normal flow of train traffic.

In a statement, Keolis CEO and General Manager David Scorey said, “We’re closely monitoring the forecast, particularly the rain-snow line, to properly deploy our resources for our passengers. Our goal is to minimize the storm’s impact on service to ensure passengers who need to travel can use commuter rail as an alternative to driving in these conditions. Passengers who do have to travel this weekend should leave extra time to get to stations, use caution on platforms and when boarding trains, and stay connected for service updates at http://www.MBTA.com/winter.”

Passengers can stay connected with commuter rail by calling customer service at 617-222-3200, following @MBTA_CR on Twitter or signing up for T-Alerts at http://www.MBTA.com/winter.

