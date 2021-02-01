BOSTON (WHDH) - Keolis Commuter Services and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority are advising the public to only travel if essential Monday and Tuesday due to the major winter storm that is moving in.

The Commuter Rail will continue to operate on a winter schedule, which can be found here.

Passengers who plan on traveling during the storm are urged to allow for extra time getting to the stations, use caution on platforms and when boarding trains, and stay connected for service updates at www.MBTA.com/winter.

“In collaboration with the MBTA, we are monitoring the storm and have crews deployed across the network to help minimize its impact on service and ensure passengers who need to travel have Commuter Rail as an alternative to driving,” said David Scorey, Keolis CEO and General Manager. “We have activated our emergency operations center to coordinate the deployment of resources and quickly address any issues should they arise.”

MBTA and Keolis personnel will be clearing snow and salting passenger areas, and will respond to incidents that occur during the storm, such as downed trees.

Crews will also be pre-positioned at key facilities and infrastructure, such as switches and signals, to help ensure normal operations.

Switch heaters and snow jets will be activated in critical areas as snow begins to fall.

