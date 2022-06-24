BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has launched a hiring blitz to address dispatcher shortages that led to service cuts and plans to offer a $10,000 signing bonus to get people in the door.

This comes as several recent issues have put the T at the center of conversation.

The T says it’s also working to develop a fatigue management program after the Federal Transit Administration identified major safety concerns. The FDA’s full report is expected to come out later this summer.

State House lawmakers voted on Thursday to give $400 million of the more than $10 billion infrastructure bond bill to the MBTA.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)