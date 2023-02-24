BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether it’s trouble with track or with aging cars, the MBTA is now providing riders with new clarity on its slow zones where train speeds are restricted for various reasons.

Officials rolled out a brand new report on slow zones this week, making information public through an online dashboard.

Speaking on Thursday, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeffery Gonneville said current and upcoming reports will provide information on the locations, speed limits, date and distance covered for speed restrictions on the T’s various lines.

“So, it’s a step forward,” Gonneville said.

The T’s new effort to be transparent follows criticism of the agency and extended travel times for commuters, among other things.

The agency’s recent report covered speed restrictions in the month of January, specifically showing 13.1% of Orange Line track — 2.9 miles — had restrictions.

On the Red Line, the figure was 9.1% of track — 3.8 miles.

On the Green Line, it is possible to walk faster than trains traveling on 100 feet of westbound track between Kenmore and Fenway stations, where a power issue has forced a three mile-per-hour restriction.

For now, the speed restriction data is coming in a monthly report. By March, officials said the T plans to update information daily.

“Obviously, these are issues that people care about,that we care about and that we use to track and manage internally,” Gonneville said.

Beyond speed restrictions, the T’s safety dashboard will also provide updates on a series of improvements to MBTA infrastructure in response to federal mandates

Officials said they’re 36% complete with required work set out by the Federal Transit Administration.

Contacted on Thursday, riders said they hope the T makes progress on its current issues.

“I just wish they’d be more reliable and consistent,” Fidias Soto said.

Asked if things will get better, one other rider said he hopes they do.

“I don’t got a crystal ball,” the rider said.

See the MBTA’s January speed restriction report here. See the full safety dashboard here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)