BOSTON (WHDH) - Late-night bus service is coming to the MBTA later this year in a new $1.2 million pilot program.

The pilot program will provide about 282 trips per week for commuters who travel into the city late at night and during the early morning hours.

Services will be added from 1 to 2 a.m. and buses will increase trips between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

It would primarily serve cities north of Boston, including Chelsea, Malden and Revere, and neighborhoods in the southern part of the city, such as Dorchester and Mattapan, as well as East Boston.

The program is set for testing in September.

