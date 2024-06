BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced nine speed restrictions have been lifted with the completion of critical track work on the Orange Line.

The line was shut down between Wellington and Back Bay from late May until last Thursday.

The T said speed restrictions between Community College and Sullivan Square will be addressed during a suspension later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)