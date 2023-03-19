BOSTON (WHDH) - End-to-end speed restrictions that have been giving Green Line riders headaches were lifted Sunday and replaced with targeted block speed restrictions, the MBTA announced as crews continue to investigate and fix portions of track that have defects.

Block speed restrictions are in place on the Green Line, which represents about 18 percent of track. MBTA test trains have confirmed that all speed signs on the Green Line are in place to safely implement block speed restrictions.

The statement said, “block speed restriction is a length of track that may include multiple defects that need to be investigated or mitigated. As each defect is validated and corrected as needed, the length of the block speed restriction will be reduced until the block is fully removed.”

The agency is urging riders to plan ahead and be prepared for delays.

