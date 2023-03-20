BOSTON (WHDH) - The global speed restriction on the Green Line was lifted Sunday and replaced with targeted block restrictions, the MBTA announced as crews continue to repair some areas of the track.

Transit officials say block speed restrictions remain in place on about 18 percent of the Green Line track. MBTA test trains have confirmed that all speed signs on the Green Line are in place to safely implement these restrictions.

“Block speed restriction is a length of track that may include multiple defects that need to be investigated or mitigated,” the MBTA said in a statement. “As each defect is validated and corrected as needed, the length of the block speed restriction will be reduced until the block is fully removed.”

The agency is urging riders to continue to plan ahead and be prepared for delays.

The MBTA first announced global speed restrictions on Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines March 9. The Green Line is the last to lift the restriction.

