BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to hear from the public about a proposed policy to verify that fares have been paid.

The MBTA is holding a virtual hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss their proposal of having MBTA employees board vehicles at random and ask everyone to tap their card or phone on a handheld device to verify payment.

This proposed policy comes as the MBTA plans to install new readers at every door on Green Line trolleys and buses, which allows customers to board at every door but also means the driver cannot check that everyone paid their fare.

The MBTA is looking for feedback on how the proposed policy could affect riders and how workers can be held accountable throughout this process.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)