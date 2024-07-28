BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery investigation involving multiple victims.
The man is sought in connection with an incident on a Green Line trolley in the vicinity of Commonwealth Avenue on Saturday.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the MBTA transit police at 617-222-1050.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
