BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery investigation involving multiple victims.

The man is sought in connection with an incident on a Green Line trolley in the vicinity of Commonwealth Avenue on Saturday.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the MBTA transit police at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery investigation multiple victims. 7/27 7PM #MBTA Green Line trolley vicinity of Comm. Ave. Recognize this person of interest? Contact our CIU at 617-222-1050. You can remain anonymous. Additional photos of person of interest to follow. TY pic.twitter.com/ImBiZvGkq8 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 28, 2024

