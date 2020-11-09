MBTA looking to make service cuts as coronavirus pandemic impacts ridership

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is looking to make service cuts to help close the budget gap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fiscal and Management Control Board is set to meet Monday to discuss the scope of service cuts.

According to the most recent numbers, the T says bus ridership is down 60 percent, subway ridership is down 76 percent, and Commuter Rail ridership is down 88 percent, resulting in at least a $300 million budget shortfall.

They added that service could be reduced or eliminated in areas with low ridership.

In addition, the ferry from Boston to Hull and Hingham could eliminated.

Protestors are also expected to gather Monday to call for a pause on permanent service decisions and are urging the state legislature to fully fund the T in a new campaign called “Transit is Essential.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)