BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA (T) is looking to run trains with four cars instead of six on the red line, allowing for increased service and shorter wait times.

The plan comes after the T ran a four car pilot train two weeks ago and they’re adamant the four car trains will improve service.

The T released a statement regarding the plan, saying in part, “We value our riders’ time and do everything to keep them moving… This adjustment allows for us to retire older cars and bring our riders a better experience.”

“Obviously it’s not perfect, nothings perfect, but I’m hoping it continues to improve,” said red line rider Jeff Beauvais.

The change comes as the T works to replace the oldest cars in the red line fleet, some of which have been running since 1968.

The T says shorter trains will have the same kind of car, either all new models, or all old ones.

A timeline for when the new trains will be in service is unclear at this time. Riders hope it will continue the recent trend of red line improvements.

“It took a hit during the pandemic and a few years after that,” said red line rider Andrew Caid. “But the last few months, I think, it’s been pretty good.”

Once these shorter trains are in service, the T says passengers will have to move up on the platform in order to be able to board.

Once they are in service, the T also says there will be very clear announcements on the platform to let riders know that a shorter train is approaching the station.

