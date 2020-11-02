BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who take the Commuter Rail can expect schedule changes beginning Monday as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority adjusts to changing ridership patterns as a result of the pandemic.

Train counts are increasing on weekdays from 505 in fall 2019 to 544 this fall.

The majority of the new trains, 32 out of 39, serve either Fairmount, Brockton or Lynn.

Mid-day service in Fairmount now operates every 45 minutes, Brockton mid-day service operates every 60 to 75 minutes, and Lynn mid-day service operates every 30 minutes.

Providence service is also being more evenly distributed throughout the day.

Express trains and the Heart to the Hub service is being reintroduced to the Worcester line.

The late-night South Shore schedule change pilot that began in fall 2019 paused, along with the Foxboro Weekday Service pilot.

The Lynn Zone 1A pilot remains in effect through the end of the year.

The Five-Day Flex Pass pilot is also extended to the end of the year, along with the Youth Pass.

More information can be found at MBTA.com.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)