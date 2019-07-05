BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has decided to make its popular $10 commuter rail weekend pass permanent.

The MBTA conducted a six-month trial starting last January and announced Friday that this would become a permanent rate.

Riders pay just $10 for unlimited travel anywhere the commuter rail goes, across all zones, from the first train on Saturday to the last train on Sunday.

Commuters can buy the weekend pass through the mTicket app, by stopping by the ticket windows at North, South and Back Bay stations, or on board the trains with cash or credit.

