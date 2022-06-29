NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit Police said that a man was struck and killed by the Worcester Line in Natick Wednesday afternoon while trespassing on the tracks.

Police said that are investigating the death but do not suspect foul play.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

