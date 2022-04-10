BOSTON (WHDH) - A spokesperson for the MBTA confirmed that a man suffered a fatal injury inside a Red Line tunnel overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of the incident.

Officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was hurt while a train was departing the station.

No further details have been made available.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

