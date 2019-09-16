BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority are expected to discuss test results Monday that could reveal the cause of the destructive Red Line derailment that happened on June 11.

The Department of Transportation’s Board and the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board are scheduled to meet in a joint session to discuss several high-profile topics, including the derailment.

Restorations on the Red Line at the JFK/UMass Station are expected to last until at least October after the June derailment caused significant damage to the line’s signal system.

The MBTA has already said the derailment was not caused by operator error.

