MBTA network outage causes delays, knocks out countdown clocks, real-time predictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA network outage caused delays, knocked out countdown clocks, and disabled real-time predictions online and at stations across the Bay State on Monday.

Train service was not impacted by the outage but the MBTA says the issue caused gaps in service and late departures out of terminals.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible,” the MBTA said in a tweet that was sent out around 2:30 p.m.

The unexpected outage that hindered operations at the MBTA control center is thought to be the cause, officials said.

The MBTA’s backup control center was activated and used as the communication and operation hub for the subway lines are as experts worked to rectify the issue.

The outage has since been resolved but commuters are dealing with residual delays.

At this time, an unexpected power outage that hindered operations at our control center is thought to be the cause. Our backup control center was activated and used as the communication and operation hub for our subways. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 23, 2019

This caused gaps in service and late departures out of terminals. Communication with trains and their operators have not been affected by this outage. All subway service is operating at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 23, 2019

Were experiencing a network outage thats affecting countdown clocks and real time predictions in stations and online. Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 23, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)