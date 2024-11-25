CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Full speed ahead for the Red Line.

Monday marks the first time in 15 years that commuters will be moving along the route without any speed restrictions, following extensive work by the MBTA and multiple line suspensions to accommodate the maintenance and improvements.

“It’s about giving the riders the public the improved service that reliability they can count on,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “At the end the outcome will be a much better T that can support everybody every day giving minutes back of their time.”

The remaining slow zones on the Green Line will be lifted in December.

