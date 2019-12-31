MBTA: No timeline for getting new Orange Line trains back on track

The new Orange Line cars will remain out of service at the start of 2020, and MBTA officials said they do not have a timeline for getting the trains on track.

MBTA officials said engineers have been working on fixing the “wear pads” of the cars ever since they were pulled off the rails in November after making odd noises.

The first new Orange Line trains were introduced in April. The MBTA plans to replace the entire fleet of more than 150 Orange Line trains by December 2022.

