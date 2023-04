BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is preparing for big crowds on Marathon Monday by offering an unlimited Commuter Rail pass.

The pass is $15 per person and can be bought online in advance or on a Commuter Rail train.

The Commuter Rail and all other lines will run on a regular weekday schedule.

