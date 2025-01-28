BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced there will be a 10 mile-per-hour (MPH) increase from 40 to 50 MPH on parts of the Braintree Branch.

One month ago, the T removed the last of the speed restrictions across the entire system as part of the “track improvement program.”

Despite the news, some commuters are skeptical.

“It’s been taking a long time on the commute,” said commuter David Buckley. “I know that the governor’s been promising a lot of fixes and the MBTA, but even when I was trying to get into university just over the weekend I had trouble.”

“The trains are just not that reliable sometimes, especially the red line,” said red line commuter Agdas Fadelelsaid. “I think if they do speed them up, it would help just a little bit.”

According to the MBTA, speed increases are expected in days and similar efforts are underway for the orange line.

The T is aiming to bring back speeds to 55 MPH between Oak Grove and Assembly.

Those who use the system everyday are looking forward to the improvements.

“I mean, I understand that at the end of the day a lot of it is necessary, but I do think there was a lot of problems that could have been avoided that not only affected myself but all the commuters here,” said Buckley.

The T speed increases are pending final inspections, however general manager Phillip Eng says, it’s just the beginning of those improvements.

