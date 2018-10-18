MBTA officials apologize after two teens hijack Red Line intercom

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is issuing an apology Thursday after two teens broke into the intercom system and began shouting profanity.

Two teens allegedly broke into the operator’s cab on a Red Line train Wednesday evening and began reciting the explicit song lyrics over the intercom, according to MBTA officials.

Riders alerted the MBTA to the problem via Twitter speculating that the train had been “hacked.”

One video shows a woman covering her mouth in reaction to the inappropriate language.

Some expressing concern for the younger riders.

“It seems a little inappropriate since people of all ages use the train,” Miranda Lan, a passenger said. “It’s public access. They shouldn’t be doing it if there were kids on the train.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the MBTA said, ” as soon as we say the customer’s tweets, the control center sent a Red Line official to meet the train.

Upon arrival at Quincy Adams station, the teens ran from the train and exited the station, officials said.

While riders are shocked at the offensive language, they are more concerned about how two kids could get into the cab at all.

“You want to feel safe and secure,” one commuter said. “You know certain things will happen but that was just too easy.”

