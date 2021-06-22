BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials are looking at making some Blue Line cars driverless in order to cut positions and salaries, officials said Monday.

The idea was briefly mentioned in a presentation about cutting operating costs by slashing payroll at the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting.

“This study will analyze would it would take, if possible, to introduce vehicle that require no employees on board,” said MBTA Assistant General Manager Mike Muller.

MBTA leadership is also planning for new Green Line “supercars,” which would fit twice the amount of people as a typical Green Line car, which would also reduce the number of drivers.

Officials said say they were going to take bids for those cars next month, but low pandemic revenue forced them to push that back.

