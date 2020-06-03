MBTA officials: Decision to close stations during riot rooted in safety concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials released a statement Wednesday night explaining their decision to temporarily close some stations during Sunday’s riots after receiving some backlash.

The MBTA worked in coordination with local officials and local law enforcement entities as the situation deteriorated and made the decision to close multiple stations after the Transit Police Incident Commander deemed the outside activity too dangerous to the safe operation of the station and transit activity, according to a release issued by General Manager Steve Poftak.

Poftak explained that an unsettled atmosphere in a confined station could pose significant risks to riders, T employees, and critical T assets such as vehicles and signal systems.

According to the statement, MBTA officials made the decision for safety concerns only.

“On Sunday evening, we witnessed a rapidly developing situation, but at no point did the MBTA ‘shut down’ as was mentioned in some social media; it was a limited closure of specific stations with trains continuing to operate,” Poftak wrote.

Tuesday night’s rally near the Boston Common prompted the closure of Downtown Crossing and Park Street for an hour, but the stations were reopened by 10:45 p.m.

The MBTA updates service changes, delays and disruptions on social media.

